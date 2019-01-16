English
    VIRAL! Aamir Khan's Younger Brother Faisal Khan Looks A Carbon Copy Of The Superstar In This Pic

    Over the years, Aamir Khan has established himself as a bankable superstar with his huge blockbuster films at the box office. However unlike him, his sibling Faisal Khan failed to leave an impact when it came to films. After starring in a number of forgetable flicks, the actor is now all set to make a comeback after a gap of 19 years with a film titled 'Factory'.

    Meanwhile, a picture of Faisal in his new avatar has become viral on social media where he looks an exact carbon copy of his brother. Check it out for yourself.

    Can You Guess Which Of Them Is Aamir?

    Nope? Fret not, we have the answer. The person on the right is Faisal who looks a carbon copy of Aamir and could easily pass off as his twin.

    Aamir & Faisal Shared Screen Space In 'Mela'

    Aamir Khan and Faisal Khan worked together in Dharmesh Darshan's Mela which released in 2000. The film was a huge disappointment at the box office.

    Later in an interview when Faisal was asked if he ever approached Aamir to relaunch his career, the actor said, "My family is full of people like Aamir Khan, Naser Hussain, Tahir Hussain and Mansoor Khan who have never seen failures like I have.

    If you haven't gone through a particular path, how will you guide others on the same? So, they will evaluate everything from their perspective. They won't be able to relate to failure. Hence I chose to do smaller films without any help."

    Faisal Talks About His Dream Project

    Speaking about it to Pinkvilla, he said, "Factory is my dream project. I was pleasantly surprised when my director Sharique Minhaj suggested that I should be singing this song.

    He insisted that my voice was required for this number and I had no qualms about singing at all. In fact, growing up in and around films and cinema, the ability to sing just came to me smoothly.

    Since Ishq Tera is a soft, romantic track it was easy to croon. Having heard the final number, I feel quite proud."

    Faisal's Filmography

    Faisal first appeared on the big screen as a child artiste in 1969 film Pyar Ka Mausam, where he played the younger version of Shashi Kapoor. It was Vikram Bhatt who gave him his first big break in Madhosh (1994).

    In 2017, Faisal announced that he is returning to films with Mental but that film never happened.

    Read more about: aamir khan faisal khan
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 12:27 [IST]
