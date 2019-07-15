VIRAL! Salman Khan's Bottle Cap Challenge Comes With A Twist; See Video Here
The 'Bottle Cap Challenge' fever continues to grip the Bollywood brigade. It was Akshay Kumar first, who took up this challenge and nailed it like a 'khiladi'. Soon, others like Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Kunal Kemmu, Abhimanyu Dassani, Parineeti Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Ishaan Khatter followed the suit.
And now, you have superstar Salman Khan taking up this challenge and showing us how it's done! In the video, the 'Bharat' actor is seen prepping to unscrew the bottle lid. And then, instead of launching a kick, he comes closer to the bottle and blows the lid off. Explaining the twist, the actor says, "Don't thakao paani bachao." He then proceeds to finish the bottle of water. Salman's Instafam couldn't get over this and the video went viral in no time.
Check out the 'viral' video here.
Don’t thakao paani bachao pic.twitter.com/PjfdGxdTJg— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 14, 2019
Speaking about films, Salman will be next seen reprising the role of Chulbul Pandey in 'Dabangg 3' which also stars Sonakshi Sinha. Helmed by Prabhudheva, the cop film has Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep playing the main antagonist. The film was earlier slated to clash with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra', but Ayan Mukerji postponed the release date of his film to summer 2020.
Besides Dabangg 3, Salman will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah'. The filmmaker had earlier shared, "It's a younger film, the kind I've wanted to make for a long time after all the dark, intense, over dramatic ones. Life is not only about dark nights, it's also about beautiful, sunshiny mornings. It's a new chapter for me as a filmmaker."
Meanwhile, for those who haven't seen the 'Bottle Cap Challenge' videos of other celebrities, here's a quick tour.
I couldn't resist 😉#BottleCapChallenge— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2019
Inspired by my action idol #JasonStatham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let's Do This 💪🏽 #FitIndia #WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/RsDYDWhS5n
Sidoooo this is my version! 🤣🤣🌈 @sidmalhotra #BottleCapChallenge #KHADKEGLASSY OUT NOW!
#BottleCapChallenge #stayhydrated and thank god for opposable thumbs 👍 pic.twitter.com/qvJPkhKAQd— kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) July 4, 2019
"Look Maa no eyes" #BottleCapChallenge— Abhimanyu Dassani (@Abhimannyu_D) July 4, 2019
Paani toh peete rehna chahiye.
How's this sir @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/Y3BUyxgrDj
Wellll since everybodys showing off...😁😝 Inspired by the great @donnieyenofficial! Yo @beyounick is this good enough? Looking good ritesh sir 😝❤#goodoldspideysense #🤟🔥 @riteishd @thedinomorea #bottlecapchallenge
Why should boys have all the fun!!!😉👊 Renee, Alisah #yourstruly & @rohmanshawl all in😎😄❤️ #bottlecapchallenge #superfun #familytime #dubai #challengeaccepted 😉💋 I love you guys!!! #familybottlecapchallenge 💃🏻
#BottleCapChallenge the Jabriya way!! I'm nominating you @parineetichopra 😬 Let's show everyone how it's done💪🤸♂ #GlassyOutTomorrow #SidFit
