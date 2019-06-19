VIRAL! This Throwback Video Of Baby Sara Ali Khan Playing With Dad Saif Will Leave You Smiling
We all love throwback videos, don't we? Especially, if it's about actors from their childhood days! We have an adorable video for you folks that will surely drive away your mid-week blues. A video snippet of Sara Ali Khan as a baby from the sets of one of her father's film is going viral on social media.
The daughter-father duo have often opened up about the warm equation shared by them and even stumbled some secrets when they graced the couch together on Koffee With Karan season 6. Have a look at the video and we bet you won't stop going 'awww' over Sara's cuteness.
Too Cute To Handle
The video features Sara looking cute as a button wearing an orange frock and her hair tied. Her daddy Saif is seen talking, cuddling her and helping her read a book.
Earlier On Father's Day, Sara Shared A Bunch Of Throwback Pictures
Featuring herself as a kid with her father, the 'Simmba' actress had captioned the pictures as, "Thank you for always being here for me, for being my partner on nerdy holidays, for teaching me how to read, for showing me my first rain and snow, for teaching me how to eat spaghetti and all the while remaining patient, loving and compassionate!"
Saif Ali Khan Is A Proud Dad
In a recent interview, the actor was quoted as saying, "It's entirely her achievement. I was a proud father even when she got into Columbia University and graduated in two years. I'm proud when I see her interacting with the staff at home. She's so well behaved, full credit to her mother (Amrita Singh). Sara's intelligent, well-spoken and charming."
He further added, "From her performance in Kedarnath, I could see that she understands the craft. Nobody tells you this, but the camera can read your thoughts. If you fake it, it shows on screen. She liked the story and played it with heart."
He's A Lot Like Me: Sara
"He's a lot like me-we're both readers, we both like history, we're both travellers. He is 25 years older than me, which isn't a lot. I am right in between the age gap of Taimur (Saif and Kareena's son) and my father," Sara said in a Vogue magazine interview.
On the film front, Sara will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's next opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film also stars Randeep Hooda.
