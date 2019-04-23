English
    VIRAL VIDEO: Aamir Khan Travels In Economy Class; Leaves Fans Pleasantly Surprised!

    Aamir Khan travels in economy class; fans get shocked | FilmiBeat

    While airport spottings are quite a common thing in Bollywood, how would you react if you found your favourite actor sitting next to you in the economy class in a flight? Well, something similar happened when flyers of an Indigo aircraft found superstar Aamir Khan seated amongst themselves, ditching the business class for an economy.

    A video of the same is going viral on the internet where Aamir is seen seated by the window seat of the aircraft. He is seen wearing a pale blue cap and spectacles.

    Meanwhile, the netizens had some hilarious reactions to this viral video. 

    @yurukhti wrote, "Aap ka title hona chahiye "Viralbhayani kahin bhi kabhi bhi"😂 BTW I've no words for this Man #MrAmirKhan❤️." Another user by the name @rupalli_indalkar_,"He must b missing jet airways so much 😐😐😞😞😞."

    On the work front, Aamir announced on his birthday that his next film is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'.

    The superstar was quoted as saying, "My next film is finalized. It is called Lal Singh Chaddha. It is being made by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions together. It will be directed by Advait Chandan. It is an adaptation of Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'. We have bought the rights from Paramount... I am playing the lead role of Lal Singh.

    "We have started the prep work on the film. The shoot will start from October. I will be prepping for six months. I have to lose weight. I will be losing 20 kgs. I have to be lean and slim," the actor was quoted as saying.

    He further added, "I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life affirming story. It is a feel good film. It is a film for the whole family."

     Shahrukh Khan ROASTS Film Critics For Giving Stars To Films: It's A Film, Not A Hotel For God Sake'

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 9:38 [IST]
