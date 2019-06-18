VIRAL VIDEO! Ranveer Singh Consoles An Upset Pakistani Fan After Team India's Win At World Cup 2019

Ranveer's Viral Video With A Disheartened Pakistani Fan

In the video, the 'Gully Boy' actor is seen hugging an upset Pakistani fan and saying, " "Put it there, man, put it there. There's always next time! Don't be disheartened, you played well. Boys are dedicated, committed, professionals and they will be back."

Speaking About The Actor's 'Fan-boy' Moment With The 'Boys In Blue'

Ranveer posted a series of pictures with Harbhajan Singh and wrote, "THE TURBANATOR! 🏏💥 #singhisking @harbhajan3."

Ranveer's Selfie Moment With Virendra Sehwag

"Arguably the most destructive batsman the world has ever seen! 🏏💥 VIRU PAAJI DA JAVAAB NAHI! 🌟@virendersehwag."

Pout & Pose With Saurav Ganguly

"Prince of Calcutta! 👑God of the off-side! 🙏🏽 Bengal Tiger! 🐯 #SauravGanguly DADA AMI TOMAKE BHALOBASHI ! ❤️," wrote Ranveer.

One With The Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar

The actor is all smiles with the 'God of Cricketer' and wrote, "MASTER BLASTER !!! 🏏🌟@sachintendulkar 😍❤️🙏🏽."

Ranveer Goes 'Ufff' Over KL Rahul's Batting Technique

Ranveer also posted a snap with KL Rahul and wrote, "BIGGG DAWGGG!!! BOHT HARDDD!!! @rahulkl 🏏💥💥💥 That's how you step up and make a statement!☝🏾(dat Technique doe 🥶🥶🥶 ufffff)."

He Wished Speedy Recovery To 'Sheera' Shikhar Dhawan

He posted a candid picture with Shikhar Dhawan and wrote, "A beacon of positive energy! A true exemplar of the champion mindset and gentlemanly conduct! Always invigorating to meet him! 😍❤️🙏🏽 Saari duniya jise GABBAR ke naam se jaanti hai! @shikhardofficial 🏏👊🏽 wish you a speedy recovery, Shera!"

Selfie Spree With Hardik Pandya

Sharing this picture, the actor wrote, "Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat. The name is Hardik. Hardik Pandya. 🏏✌🏾✊🏾 @hardikpandya93 ma boi #unstoppable."

Ranveer Calls Virat Kohli 'Naye India Ka Hero'

Last but not the least, Ranveer wrote a heartfelt note for Virat Kohli that read, "Ive been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world. And then, there was VIRAT KOHLI.

Ive witnessed a brash boy evolve into the very embodiment of class. Displaying a rare brand of ferocity and passionate expression, he changed the face of Indian cricket forever. He's well on his way to being hailed as the greatest of all time. Leading our country like a true alpha warrior.

Yeh naya India hai, aur yeh banda naye India ka Hero hai. We are proud of you, Kaptaan. 🇮🇳 @virat.kohli."