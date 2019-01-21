VIRAL VIDEO: Salman Khan's Doppelganger Captured On Camera In Pakistan!

Salman Khan spotted in Karachi Pakistan? Know the truth | FilmiBeat

Internet is a place where we often get to see netizens sharing pictures and videos of random people around the world bearing an uncanny resemblance to famous people. Last year, we got to see Priyanka Chopra's lookalike- a New York model who quite resembled the 'Quantico' actress. And now, a video of a Salman Khan lookalike from Pakistani is going viral on social media.

In the video clip, a Salman Khan lookalike dressed in full-sleeved grey T-shirt, straightening motorbikes parked on the streets of Karachi market. Right from his looks to his body language, the man does resemble the superstar to a great extent.

Check out the internet here-

Meanwhile, the netizens couldn't get over this dopperganger and dropped all sorts of hilarious comments-

why are videos likes these recorded by a potato camera — Shahrukh (@anjum_shahrukh) January 19, 2019

Speaking about films, Salman Khan will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' which is an official adaptation of the Korean film, 'An Ode To My Father'. Reportedly, the film's teaser will be unveiled on 26th January, 2019.

A few days ago, producer Atul Agnihotri shared a sneak-peek and wrote, "Countdown begins," promising the teaser will be out soon.

Bharat has an ensemble star cast which includes Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover. The film is slated to release on Eid 2019.

Post wrapping up Bharat, Salman will kickstart the shooting of Prabhudheva's Dabangg 3 in April. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha.

Speaking about sharing screen space with Salman Khan, the actress was recently quoted as saying, "I am very excited to begin shoot of Dabangg 3. After release of Dabangg and Dabangg 2, we took a long break. Now we will begin shooting of 'Dabangg 3'. I have started my film journey with Dabangg so it's like homecoming for me so, I am very excited."

