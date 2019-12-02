Virat Kohli's Favourite Film Of Anushka Sharma Is Ae Dil Hai Mushkil For This Reason!

Virat Kohli Picks 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' As His Favourite Anushka Sharma Film

In an interview with India Today, Virat Kohli revealed that 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' is 'hands down' his favourite film of Anushka Sharma.

The Cricketer Admitted To Watching Clips Of This Scene On YouTube

He further added, "That character for me is my most favorite ever. I mean I still tell her often even now. Sometimes I sit down and open YouTube and watch that sequence of when she has cancer and the whole thing where Ranbir (Kapoor) comes back.... that song is etched in my heart. It is never gonna be going anywhere."

This Year, Virat Rang In His Birthday With Anushka In The Mountains Of Bhutan

Speaking about it, he revealed, "We loved going to treks and interacting with people. On a daily basis you don't get to interact with people. There we would go on bike rides and in between meet some local people and talk to them. It was beautiful, it was like getting back to being human beings before we became famous."

In The Same Interview, Virat Also Said That Anushka Is A Soft Target For Criticism Because Of His Position

"Some of the things that come out are really funny. Without actually checking with anyone people come to conclusions. The lies are spoken so much they start becoming truth. People in this day and age don't bother finding out the truth when someone's a soft target like her. We don't get hurt by it but we need to explain to people what the truth is," Virat told India Today.