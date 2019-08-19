Virat Kohli Is LOVE-STRUCK After Wife Anushka Sharma Poses In A Bikini On The Beach!

One of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood, Anushka Sharma has always wooed us with her impressive performances ever since she debuted in Bollywood. Be it her airport looks or social media feeds, the 'Zero' actress surely knows how to be a trendsetter.

Recently, Anushka took off to Miami with her hubby Virat Kohli for a quick getaway. Later, the actress took to her social media page and dropped a stunning click where she is seen posing in a bright-colored bikini on a beach.

She captioned the picture as, "Sun kissed & blessed". While fans couldn't stop drooling over Anushka's sun-kissed look, her husband Virat Kohli too had the most adorable response to Anushka's picture.

Well, these two surely know how to drop some major relationship goals!

Meanwhile, recently there were reports that the actress is expecting her first baby. Slamming these rumours, Anushka was quoted as saying in a Filmfare interview, "An actress gets married and the next thing they talk about it is, Is she pregnant? When she's dating it's like, Shaadi karne wale hai ki nahi? It's crude. You should allow people to live their life. What's the need to jump the gun? Then put someone in a position where they end up clarifying unnecessarily. What irks me is the clarification part. Do I need to clarify? Nahi! But then that's how it is."

She further added, "Any actress, who gets married... sabke baare mein they've said something. Someone could be wearing clothes that are loose. That's because they're trendy. But they're said to be pregnant. It's like a monkey on your back. You can't do anything about it. You just ignore it."

On the work front, the actress who was last seen in Shahrukh Khan's 'Zero', is yet to announce her next film.

