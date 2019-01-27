English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Virat Kohli Reveals The Secret To A Happy Married Life With Anushka Sharma

    By
    |

    It's been more than a year since Virat Kohli tied the knot to Anushka Sharma and they are one of the most sought after couple in the country right now. Millions of people look up to them for inspiration and they've never let anyone down with regards to their marriage, personal and professional life either. Anushka Sharma accompanied her husband Virat Kohli to New Zealand for the ODI series and the duo visited a lot of tourist places in their free time. Also, during a recent interview, Virat opened up about the secret to his happy married life and it's as true as its gets.

    The Secret To A Happy Married Life Is Walking & Talking With Your Wife

    "Me and my wife like to do normal things, we just like going around for walks. Last night we were at the Marine parade; full moon, we were just enjoying that sitting on a bench just talking. It's actually the most simplest things that give us a lot of joy," sais Virat Kohli in a recent interview.

    Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Enjoy Life Just Like Common People

    During the India Vs Australia series, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma went around several tourist spots like commoners and enjoyed the beauty that Australia had to offer. No wonder they're now a 'happily married couple'.

    While In Australia, Anushka & Virat Met Roger Federer

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also met Roger Federer at the Australian Open. The Indian skipper captioned the image as, "What a day at the Australian open. An amazing way to finish the Australian summer. Forever grateful #ausopen."

    Couple Goals

    Without a doubt, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli give us couple goals every time they share a picture together and look nothing less than a dream. The duo are currently in New Zealand for the ODI series.

    Most Read: This Actor Had The Guts To Openly Ask Katrina Kaif For Marriage Right In Front Of Salman Khan

    Read more about: anushka sharma virat kohli
    Story first published: Sunday, January 27, 2019, 16:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 27, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue