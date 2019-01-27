Virat Kohli Reveals The Secret To A Happy Married Life With Anushka Sharma

The Secret To A Happy Married Life Is Walking & Talking With Your Wife

"Me and my wife like to do normal things, we just like going around for walks. Last night we were at the Marine parade; full moon, we were just enjoying that sitting on a bench just talking. It's actually the most simplest things that give us a lot of joy," sais Virat Kohli in a recent interview.

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Enjoy Life Just Like Common People

During the India Vs Australia series, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma went around several tourist spots like commoners and enjoyed the beauty that Australia had to offer. No wonder they're now a 'happily married couple'.

While In Australia, Anushka & Virat Met Roger Federer

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also met Roger Federer at the Australian Open. The Indian skipper captioned the image as, "What a day at the Australian open. An amazing way to finish the Australian summer. Forever grateful #ausopen."

Couple Goals

Without a doubt, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli give us couple goals every time they share a picture together and look nothing less than a dream. The duo are currently in New Zealand for the ODI series.