Virat Kohli Reveals Why His Wedding With Anushka Sharma Was All HUSH-HUSH!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's destination wedding in Italy created a lot of buzz when it happened in late 2017. The couple kept their wedding a top secret, and before the world could know it, they had tied the knot. The day after their wedding, pictures started floating around on the internet which left many super surprised and in awe. The cricketer revealed in a recent interview, why the wedding was so hush-hush!

In a chat with Graham Bensinger, Virat said that the wedding was executed entirely by Anushka. "So the plan was all executed by Anushka because I was in the middle of the series. So, she (Anushka) figured out the location and everything and she mentioned in pretty categorically that we have to keep it confidential and there was no other way around it," he said.

Virat's friend added that the location was such a secret that they couldn't even tell the cab driver where they were going when they landed in Florence.

The couple had invited only 42 guests to the wedding. Speaking about this, Virat said, "Yes, wedding was very private. We announced it to our friends and there was a frenzy. There was top security and people had to get in with their cards or you couldn't enter. So proper top level stuff and then we came to Bombay to do another celebration for her industry friends, my cricketer friends. So across two celebrations after they ended, the next day our families said 'We are so glad you did it in Italy'. Imagine if the main thing had happened in India. It would have been madness."

Adding why it had to be done this way, he said, "They (family) couldn't handle 2 celebrations and a wedding. That's when they realised 'Ok, what they did was the right thing!'"

