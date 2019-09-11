Virat Kohli SHUTS UP All Who Shamed Anushka Sharma For Donning A Bikini With A Smoking Hot Picture!

Virat Shares A Smokin’ Hot Picture With Anushka

In the picture, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma can be seen at their coziest best. Anushka, who's donning a black bikini, is looking super-hot, while Virat is seen making a goofy face.

Trolls Aim Target At Virat & Anushka

Scar @RAC7R: "Again & again Virat Kohli has to post pics posing naked, if this isn't economic slowdown I don't know what is." (sic)

THE SKIN DOCTOR @theskindoctor13: "Batao yaar, Virat Kohli aur Anushka Sharma jaise crorepatiyon tak ke kapde utar gaye. Economic slowdown ka isse bada sign aur kya hoga?" (sic)

IRONY MAN @karanku100: "There is slowdown in textile industry that's why Virat is encouraging Indians not to wear cloth & help economy." (sic)

Meanwhile, Virat Has Been In The Headlines Owing To His Lovely Revelations About His Wifey

Speaking of similarities between him and Anushka, Virat had said, "She is also from a similar background as me. We come from middle class families, made it in their respective careers, worked hard, got to certain stage. In hindsight, when we look into our lives, they were going at the same pace but in totally different worlds."

Virat Had Felt An ‘Instant Connect’ With Anushka

"The timelines of my debut is 2008, the timeline of her starting her first film, shooting for it was 2008 August. We met in 2013 and out lives have been so similar in totally different worlds and then we got along so well.

We were talking real things, we were talking things that a lot of people don't connect with, and only if you have seen that life will you understand what we are talking about. So the connect was there immediately."