Virat Kohli Was Nervous When He Met Anushka Sharma For The First Time; Reveals How He Broke The Ice!

Virat Was A Nervous Wreck When He Met Anushka For The First Time

Virat recalled, "The first time I met her I cracked a joke immediately. I was very nervous and that's why I cracked a joke because I didn't know what to do."

This Is What The Cricketer Did Next To Break The Ice

"I was standing on sets and was being all nervous and jittery. I thought I was being funny (when I cracked that joke), and I said something which wasn't probably the right thing to say."

This Is How Virat's Joke Fell Completely Flat!

He recalled, "She is tall and she was wearing heels (makes a gesture which isn't too much) and she was being told that I am not that tall, I am not 6 feet plus or something... she walked in with heels and was looking taller than me and I was like didn't you get a higher pair of heels. Then she was like ‘excuse me' and then I was like ‘no, I am just joking'.

It Was A Weird Moment For Him

"My joke became such a weird moment for myself. I was such a fool, to be honest. She was so confident, she is on sets regularly, " Virat further added.

Virat Even Recalled Their First Date

In the same interview, the Indian cricketer revealed, "It was pretty traditional; we would go out for meals. Eventually you didn't really have to ask out because both of us knew we liked spending time with each other. I don't even remember when we thought ‘okay this is the time when the transition is happening', it was so organic and natural. And it kept getting stronger and stronger. We knew that we just wanted to be with each other."