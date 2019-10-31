Vishal Dadlani's HARSH Warning To Musicians Not To Remix His Songs: 'Make Your Own Songs, Vultures'

Lately, Bollywood seems to be obsessed with the fad of remixing songs. Almost every other film has a recreated version of a popular song and it looks like this trend isn't going to die soon. Music-composer and singer Vishal Dadlani has had enough of it.

He has now openly slammed this trend so much so that he has even threatened to sue musicians who will remix his and Shekhar Ravijani's songs without their prior permission.

Vishal took to his Instagram page to issue a harsh warning and wrote, "Warning: I WILL sue anyone making remixes of Vishal & Shekhar songs. I'll even move court against the films & musicians. After Saaki Saaki, I hear upcoming bastardisations include Dus Bahaane, Deedaar De, Sajnaji Vaari Vaari, Desi Girl & more. Make your own songs, vultures!" (sic)

He further wrote, "Warning. Do NOT remix Vishal and Shekhar songs without our permission, due credit & remuneration. I will come for you hard, legally. Especially the musicians doing it. This will become very, very personal, even if you are a friend." (sic)

Check out his post here.

Vishal-Shekhar's popular song, 'Saki Saki' from Musafir was recently recreated for John Abraham's 'Batla House'. Going by Vishal's recent post, it seems like the musician doesn't fancy the idea of remixed compositions.

The music composer even issued an official statement that read, "I shall certainly exercise my legal rights if needed and even move courts against the films and the musicians, if it comes down to it. It's not fair that anyone should be able to do this, and I'm sure that the Courts will see this for what it is. Daylight robbery of work, credit, opportunity and most crucially creativity.

Once again, I would like to ask my fellow musicians NOT to remix Vishal and Shekhar songs without our permission, due credit and remuneration. That is robbery, nothing more. Stop doing this, show some spine, and let yourself and all musicians be respected as a community."

Meanwhile, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha commented below Vishal's post that two of the upcoming remixes were for his films and he would soon send Vishal and Shekhar bank details. He wrote, "Two are mine. Will send you bank details."

Indian Idol 11: Vishal Dadlani Says He Wanted To Call Police After Contestant Forcibly Kissed Neha