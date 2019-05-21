English
    DAMAGE CONTROL! Vivek Oberoi Apologizes & Deletes Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai Meme

    By
    |
    Vivek Oberoi finally apologise for sharing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's meme

    It all began when Vivek Oberoi shared an offensive meme yesterday which involved Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and his daughter Aaradhya and the lady in question- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actor reposted a meme on his Twitter page which featured Salman-Aishwarya's relationship as 'opinion poll', his affair with Aishwarya as 'exit poll' and then Abhishek-Aishwarya-Aaradhya's family picture as 'the final result'.

    As soon as the tweet went viral, the actor received heavy backlash on social media. Amidst all this, Vivek has now deleted that meme and issued an apology on his Twitter page.

    Vivek Oberoi's 'Controversial' Tweet

    Right from Sonam Kapoor to the National Commission for Women, everyone heavily slammed Vivek for reposting such a distasteful meme which involved a married woman and a minor child.

    This Is What Vivek Had Said Earlier Over The Backlash

    If that wasn't enough, later in an interview, Vivek refused to apologize and instead said, "I don't know why people are making a huge issue out of it? Someone had sent me a meme which made fun of me. I laughed at it. I appreciated the person for his creativity. If someone mocks you, you should not take it seriously."

    He had added, "Those who are in the meme have no objection while scores of politicians are trying to politicise the issue. They don't work on issues but start their politics on such non-issues."

    However Now, There's A Twist In The Tale

    This morning, the actor issued an apology on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls, I cant even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever."

    He Even Deleted The Tweet

    "Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies. tweet deleted," wrote the actor.

    On the work front, Vivek will be next seen in Omung Kumar's 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic which is slated to release this Friday. The film was supposed to release earlier, but got postponed because of Lok Sabha elections.

    Vivek Oberoi Says Aishwarya Rai & Salman Khan Have NO OBJECTIONS To His Tweet; INSULTS Sonam Kapoor

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 10:55 [IST]
