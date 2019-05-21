DAMAGE CONTROL! Vivek Oberoi Apologizes & Deletes Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai Meme

Vivek Oberoi's 'Controversial' Tweet

Right from Sonam Kapoor to the National Commission for Women, everyone heavily slammed Vivek for reposting such a distasteful meme which involved a married woman and a minor child.

This Is What Vivek Had Said Earlier Over The Backlash

If that wasn't enough, later in an interview, Vivek refused to apologize and instead said, "I don't know why people are making a huge issue out of it? Someone had sent me a meme which made fun of me. I laughed at it. I appreciated the person for his creativity. If someone mocks you, you should not take it seriously."

He had added, "Those who are in the meme have no objection while scores of politicians are trying to politicise the issue. They don't work on issues but start their politics on such non-issues."

However Now, There's A Twist In The Tale

This morning, the actor issued an apology on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls, I cant even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever."

He Even Deleted The Tweet

"Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies. tweet deleted," wrote the actor.