Vivek Oberoi Gets Police Protection After Receiving Death Threats Before Modi Biopic's Release

Lately, Vivek Oberoi has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. First, it was when the release date of his upcoming film, a biopic on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was postponed because of the Lok Sabha elections. The actor had even taken to his Twitter page to slam West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kamal Haasan.

If that wasn't enough, the actor stirred up yet another controversy when he reshared a exit poll meme featuring him, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and the lady in question- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her daughter Aaradhya.

His tweet immediately went viral on the internet and invited the wrath of the netizens who slammed him left and right for the digusting joke involving a married woman and a minor kid.

Soon, Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, Kriti Kharbanda and others too criticized for the offensive tweet and Vivek even received a notice from Maharashtra State Commission for Women. He deleted the tweet afterwards and even apologised for it.

Now as per the latest reports, Vivek Oberoi once again hit the headlines after receiving death threats before the release of 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic. As per a tweet by ANI, after the the death threat, he has been provided protection by Mumbai Police. The tweet read, "Maharashtra: Actor Vivek Oberoi has been provided security by Mumbai police today, after he had received threats."

Further a News 18 Hindi report stated that the death threat is by the Naxalites. It is said that that the reason is said to be the release of his upcoming film, 'PM Narendra Modi'.

Directed by Omung Kumar is slated to hit the theatrical screens on May 24, 2019. The film will lock horns at the box office with Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted.

