Vivek Oberoi On His Film ‘Balakot’: Children Will Be Proud Of Indian Air Force

Vivek Oberoi is all set to star in a film titled 'Balakot', which is about the Indian Air Force. Vivek feels the movie will be inspiring to Indians, especially the younger generation. He wants to instill pride about the Indian armed forces in Indians with the movie. Read on.

While interacting with the media at the 2nd edition of the Mumbai Art Fair, Vivek Oberoi opened up about Balakot. He said, "I am excited about Abhinandan's biopic. I think the story of Balakot and the story of Indian Air Force needs to be told, as we all are very proud of Indian Air Force. When a film like 'Top Gun' gets released in America, an entire generation there gets inspired seeing the strength of their Air Force. I feel this is an opportunity for us, and the responsibility is on us, to show the amazing work our Indian Air Force has been doing,"

He continued further, "We should be proud of what they (Indian Air Force) are doing and I want to tell their story to lakhs of children of our country, so that they get inspired. Whenever they see an army man or pilot or an airman, every kid should salute them from core of their heart. That's my aim of making this film."

Vivek was last seen in the biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, titled, 'PM Narendra Modi'. The film wasn't very well received by audiences as well as critics, and was criticized by some for being reverential of the PM.

Talking about the research that will go into making the film, he said, "A film like this need a lot of research and we are still doing our research before we start shooting." Balakot will soon go on floors, and release in theatres in 2020.

