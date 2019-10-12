    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vivek Oberoi On His Film ‘Balakot’: Children Will Be Proud Of Indian Air Force

      By
      |

      Vivek Oberoi is all set to star in a film titled 'Balakot', which is about the Indian Air Force. Vivek feels the movie will be inspiring to Indians, especially the younger generation. He wants to instill pride about the Indian armed forces in Indians with the movie. Read on.

      Vivek: ‘Balakot’ Will Make Children Proud Of Air Force

      While interacting with the media at the 2nd edition of the Mumbai Art Fair, Vivek Oberoi opened up about Balakot. He said, "I am excited about Abhinandan's biopic. I think the story of Balakot and the story of Indian Air Force needs to be told, as we all are very proud of Indian Air Force. When a film like 'Top Gun' gets released in America, an entire generation there gets inspired seeing the strength of their Air Force. I feel this is an opportunity for us, and the responsibility is on us, to show the amazing work our Indian Air Force has been doing,"

      He continued further, "We should be proud of what they (Indian Air Force) are doing and I want to tell their story to lakhs of children of our country, so that they get inspired. Whenever they see an army man or pilot or an airman, every kid should salute them from core of their heart. That's my aim of making this film."

      Vivek was last seen in the biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, titled, 'PM Narendra Modi'. The film wasn't very well received by audiences as well as critics, and was criticized by some for being reverential of the PM.

      Talking about the research that will go into making the film, he said, "A film like this need a lot of research and we are still doing our research before we start shooting." Balakot will soon go on floors, and release in theatres in 2020.

      MOST READ: Varun Dhawan Reveals Sara Ali Khan's Fitness Formula, Shares Picture Of Her Lunch!

      More VIVEK OBEROI News

      Read more about: vivek oberoi
      Story first published: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 19:34 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 12, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue