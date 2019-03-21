English
    Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi Trailer Kicks Up A Meme Fest On Twitter! View Funny Ones Here

    The trailer of Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi was out today and the ordeal looked pretty impressive. While it gave goosebumps for some, the others had a good laugh at it. Just a few minutes after the trailer was out, memes were all over the place with regards to the dialogues of the movie and some of them are way too funny. Check out the funniest memes on PM Narendra Modi trailer below...

    So True, Folks!

    This is so true and the maker of this meme should receive the 'Meme Award' of the year for coming up with this one.

    Things We Indians Do

    There are many things that make an Indian out of us and that should never change.

    College Life

    The pressure of studies, love and various other things wants up to simply give up and lead a life of a 'sanyasi'.

    Tea – The Taste Of India

    But how can someone not like tea/coffee in India? It's simply impossible!

    Pubg Addiction

    We guess the Government needs a special force to combat this special addiction of its citizens.

    Life, As They Call It...

    The everyday life as they call it wants one to become a sanyasi.

    vivek oberoi pm narendra modi
    Thursday, March 21, 2019, 17:34 [IST]
