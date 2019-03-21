Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi Trailer Kicks Up A Meme Fest On Twitter! View Funny Ones Here

So True, Folks!

This is so true and the maker of this meme should receive the 'Meme Award' of the year for coming up with this one.

When you eat dosa with a fork #PMNarendraModiTrailer pic.twitter.com/VC9tAJEaNi — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 21, 2019

Things We Indians Do

There are many things that make an Indian out of us and that should never change.

College Life

The pressure of studies, love and various other things wants up to simply give up and lead a life of a 'sanyasi'.

When some one says mujhe chaay nahi pasand



Me :- #PMNarendraModiTrailer pic.twitter.com/dNj0Zu3SNm — 💲@〽 (@Samcasm7) March 20, 2019

Tea – The Taste Of India

But how can someone not like tea/coffee in India? It's simply impossible!

Rajkot Police, when they see someone playing PUBG. #PMNarendraModiTrailer pic.twitter.com/AEsJ16WzIU — Bade Chote (@badechote) March 21, 2019

Pubg Addiction

We guess the Government needs a special force to combat this special addiction of its citizens.

#PMNarendraModiTrailer

Me after looking at my all daily life problems pic.twitter.com/gKgzQMJSzD — आदरSH😷😷 (@sarcastic_zoned) March 20, 2019

Life, As They Call It...

The everyday life as they call it wants one to become a sanyasi.