Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi Release Date CHANGED, The Film Will Release On THIS Date

PM Narendra Modi Will Release On April 5, 2019

It looks like PM Narendra Modi will release before the elections itself and the release has been preponed to April 5, 2019. Producer Sandip Singh stated that the movie is preponed due to huge public demand as several people all across the country are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the theatres.

There Is Huge Public Demand For The Film, Says Producer

"We are bringing this film a week early on public demand. There is a lot of love and anticipation among the people and we don't want them to wait longer. This is a story of 1.3 billion people and I can't wait to show it to them," said producer Sandip Singh.

Vivek Oberoi's 'Look' As Narendra Modi Trolled

Also, Vivek Oberoi was trolled by the Twitterati after this poster was released saying that he looks everything else except the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

PM Narendra Modi Starcast

Apart from Vivek Oberoi, the movie also stars Boman Irani and is directed by Omung Kumar. The film will showcase the journey of Narendra Modi's humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India.