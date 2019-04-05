English
    Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi Yet To Be Certified, Says CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi

    Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi had to hit the theatres today on April 5, 2019 but the release is now postponed to a new date. The filmmakers did not announce the release date as of now and producer Sandip Ssingh took to Twitter by saying, ''This is to confirm, our film 'PM Narendra Modi' is not releasing on 5th April. Will update soon.''

    Also, CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi opened up by saying that PM Narendra Modi has not been certified by the Censor Board yet and the process will be completed soon. He said, "Since there are a lot of queries around the certification of the film, would like to give a clear picture. The film is going through the due process of examination and certification according to the requisite guidelines and is yet to be certified as the process is not complete at this point."

    PM Narendra Modi Looks Vivek Oberoi

    When asked director Omung Kumar about the new release date, he said to ANI, "It is not releasing tomorrow. But the film will release soon and everyone will get to know about it soon. We don't want to reveal the date right now. The opposition had come forward and tried things. It's late but we know what date to release it on."

    Apart from Vivek Oberoi, PM Narendra Modi also stars Boman Irani as Amit Shah. The movie will showcase the journey of Narendra Modi's humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India.

    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 13:09 [IST]
