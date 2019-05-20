CONTROVERSIAL! Vivek Oberoi Pokes Fun At Salman Khan, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan With This Meme
While the entire nation is currently hooked to the exit polls of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Vivek Oberoi just decided to make things lighter by sharing a hilarious meme around it. However, what left everyone highly surprised is that the viral meme involved him, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Yes, you got to see it to believe it.
The actor reposted the meme on his Twitter handle which states Salman-Aishwarya's relationship as 'opinion poll', his affair with Aishwarya as 'exit poll' and then Abhishek-Aishwarya-Aaradhya's family picture as 'the final result'. Check out his tweet here.
Haha! 👍 creative! No politics here....just life 🙏😃— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 20, 2019
Credits : @pavansingh1985 pic.twitter.com/1rPbbXZU8T
Vivek Oberoi Shares The Meme With A Disclaimer
It looks like Vivek already knows his tweet could stir up with controversy and hence requested his fans to take in a lighter vein by captioning it as, "Haha! creative! No politics here....just life."
Will Ab Jr. Hit Back At Him?
We all know that Abhishek Bachchan is quite protective of his family and is known to give back at trolls in his own sarcastic style. We wonder how he would react to Vivek's tweet!
Vivek Has Invited Salman's Wrath Again
Consider Salman Khan-Vivek Oberoi's enmity over their common ex, it looks like the 'PM Modi' actor has managed the rub the actor the wrong way. A few weeks back in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor had taken a dig at the superstar by saying that he would ask, "Do you truly believe in forgiveness? to Salman if he had to ask a question to him.
Meanwhile, On The Work Front
Vivek Oberoi will be next seen in Omung Kumar's PM Narendra Modi biopic which is slated to hit the theatrical screens on May 24, 2019.
