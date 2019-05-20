CONTROVERSIAL! Vivek Oberoi Pokes Fun At Salman Khan, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan With This Meme

Vivek Oberoi Shares The Meme With A Disclaimer

It looks like Vivek already knows his tweet could stir up with controversy and hence requested his fans to take in a lighter vein by captioning it as, "Haha! creative! No politics here....just life."

Will Ab Jr. Hit Back At Him?

We all know that Abhishek Bachchan is quite protective of his family and is known to give back at trolls in his own sarcastic style. We wonder how he would react to Vivek's tweet!

Vivek Has Invited Salman's Wrath Again

Consider Salman Khan-Vivek Oberoi's enmity over their common ex, it looks like the 'PM Modi' actor has managed the rub the actor the wrong way. A few weeks back in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor had taken a dig at the superstar by saying that he would ask, "Do you truly believe in forgiveness? to Salman if he had to ask a question to him.

Meanwhile, On The Work Front

Vivek Oberoi will be next seen in Omung Kumar's PM Narendra Modi biopic which is slated to hit the theatrical screens on May 24, 2019.