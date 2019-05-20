Vivek Oberoi Says Aishwarya Rai & Salman Khan Have NO OBJECTIONS To His Tweet; INSULTS Sonam Kapoor

Vivek Takes A Pot-shot At Aishwarya & Salman

"Those who are in the meme have no objection while scores of politicians are trying to politicise the issue. They don't work on issues but start their politics on such non-issues. There is a 'Didi' in West Bengal who puts people behind jail for a meme."

He Further Added..

"Now, these people are demanding to put Vivek Oberoi behind bars. They were unable to stop my film and hence are now are trying to put me behind bars," Oberoi told ANI

Vivek On His Tweet: What’s Wrong In It?

"People are asking me to apologise. I have no problem in apologising, but tell me what wrong have I done. If I have done something wrong, I will apologise. I don't think I have done anything wrong. What's wrong in it? Somebody tweeted a meme and I laughed at it."

Vivek: I’m Expert In Saying Sorry

"Is there anything wrong in it? Is there some abuse in it? Is there any obscene picture in it? It is just a creative meme made at the time of elections. I saw it and laughed. I have no problem in saying sorry as I am an expert in saying sorry. But, please, tell me what wrong have I said," said Oberoi

Vivek Must Be Out Of His Mind!

"I don't know why people are making a huge issue out of it? Someone had sent me a meme which made fun of me. I laughed at it. I appreciated the person for his creativity. If someone mocks you, you should not take it seriously," he said.

Vivek Slams Sonam Kapoor

For the unversed, Sonam had reacted to Vivek Oberoi's tweet and called it ‘disgusting'.

To which Vivek Oberoi reacted and said, "I personally feel that she should less overact in her films and should not overreact on social media. Sometimes people do such things to look cool. I want to ask Sonam how much she has worked on women empowerment."