Vivek Oberoi Takes A DIG At Salman Khan For RUINING His Career? Says 'I Am Still Here & Unbreakable'

Vivek Says He's Unbreakable

While speakingto TOI, Vivek said, "I'm the guy whose professional obituaries have been surfacing since 2004. Due or no due, the fact is that I am still here, unbreakable."

'I Don’t Miss A Chance To Feed My Bachchas'

He further added, "I have worked in six languages and won around 20 awards and I still get some great work to do. Instead of being in the rat-race, and running to the finishing line, I am spending time watching my kids grow.

Acting gives me joy, but so does playing football in the garden with my son and lighting up my daughter's doll-house with her. I am on crazy schedule even now, but I don't miss a chance to feed my bachchas and break bread with my wife and parents."

Vivek Says He Feels 'Blessed'

"I believe in maintaining work-life balance. Each day makes me feel like a winner and gives me a sense of fulfillment. I've often been asked about not getting my due in the industry.

On the contrary, I am blessed with so much that I don't see life in a unidimensional manner. I have a happy family and I choose the work I do."

Vivek On Being Pulled Down & Still Coming Out Stronger

"I am Destiny's child because there's nothing that hasn't happened to shut me down and I'm still going strong. This is my life and I have accepted it with a smile. What else can I do? Crying is not an option, woh sab screen pe theek hai," said Vivek Oberoi.

Vivek On If He's A Modi Bhakt

"I am not a bhakt for sure. For me, it was a question of whether Modiji's story inspires enough. It does. To me, even Dhirubhai Ambani's story is just as inspirational. I am excited about this film because it tells every chaiwala and chowkidar that you too can become the PM. "