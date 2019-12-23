Vivek Oberoi Takes A Sly Dig At The Film Industry: I’m The Comeback Kid; I Keep Bouncing Back

In 2002, Suresh Oberoi's son, Vivek Oberoi made his Bollywood début with Ram Gopal Varma's Company and the actor not only won million of hearts but also a myriad of praises for his stellar act. However, despite being a good actor, people have written him off so many times that the actor has lost the count.

In his latest tête-a-tête with HT, Vivek took a sly dig at the film industry and said that he holds the record of the most number of obituaries written for someone's career. He asserted that he has seen so many Fridays where in people have said, 'Oh! This time he is over'. Vivek further added that he considers himself as the comeback kid because he keeps bouncing back.

Has Vivek ever let the failures affect him in any way? The actor proudly said, "I use this trick, this brilliant thing the universe has given me which is the power of choice. I choose to completely ignore the naysayers. Anything negative comes, I just throw it out."

"I'm lucky that I branched out beyond films. I'm much fulfilled. It has made me economically empowered that I don't have to work for money. I work for pleasure and for the joy of the art," added the Saathiya actor.

In the same interview, Vivek also revealed that he rejected the idea of being launched by his father Suresh Oberoi and rather chose RGV's Company for his début.

"The trend was that beta vilayat se padhayi karke ayega aur papa ek rocket ki tarah use launch karenge. And the trend was that you would make a complete showreel of a film in which you would show your dancing, riding horses, wearing designer clothes and romance girls. I had crises of conscience and opted out of the whole golden spoon being handed out to me," concluded Vivek, who currently stars in the second season of web series, Inside Edge.