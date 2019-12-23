    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vivek Oberoi Takes A Sly Dig At The Film Industry: I’m The Comeback Kid; I Keep Bouncing Back

      By
      |

      In 2002, Suresh Oberoi's son, Vivek Oberoi made his Bollywood début with Ram Gopal Varma's Company and the actor not only won million of hearts but also a myriad of praises for his stellar act. However, despite being a good actor, people have written him off so many times that the actor has lost the count.

      In his latest tête-a-tête with HT, Vivek took a sly dig at the film industry and said that he holds the record of the most number of obituaries written for someone's career. He asserted that he has seen so many Fridays where in people have said, 'Oh! This time he is over'. Vivek further added that he considers himself as the comeback kid because he keeps bouncing back.

      vivek-oberoi

      Has Vivek ever let the failures affect him in any way? The actor proudly said, "I use this trick, this brilliant thing the universe has given me which is the power of choice. I choose to completely ignore the naysayers. Anything negative comes, I just throw it out."

      "I'm lucky that I branched out beyond films. I'm much fulfilled. It has made me economically empowered that I don't have to work for money. I work for pleasure and for the joy of the art," added the Saathiya actor.

      In the same interview, Vivek also revealed that he rejected the idea of being launched by his father Suresh Oberoi and rather chose RGV's Company for his début.

      Vivek Oberoi: Salman Khan Is 'Badtameez'; Said I Have Relations With Aishwarya Rai, Rani (Throwback)

      "The trend was that beta vilayat se padhayi karke ayega aur papa ek rocket ki tarah use launch karenge. And the trend was that you would make a complete showreel of a film in which you would show your dancing, riding horses, wearing designer clothes and romance girls. I had crises of conscience and opted out of the whole golden spoon being handed out to me," concluded Vivek, who currently stars in the second season of web series, Inside Edge.

      Read more about: vivek oberoi
      Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 12:55 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 23, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue