Vivek Oberoi TAUNTS Salman Khan Over Aishwarya Rai Row; Asks 'Do You Really Believe In Forgiveness?'

Vivek Takes A Jibe At Salman

In a conversation with Faridoon Shahryar, when Vivek was asked if Salman is given 'truth serum' what would he like to ask from him. To which Vivek said, "Do you really believe in forgiveness?"

Does Salman need to answer? We guess, the answer is known to us!

Vivek On Rahul Gandhi

When Vivek was asked the same question for Rahul Gandhi, he said, "What did you really do in Thailand?"

Vivek On Shahrukh Khan

Speaking of Shahrukh Khan, Vivek said, "Where do you get the energy from? How does it he do it man. He has got beans man!"

Vivek On Regretting Over Rejecting Any Film?

Vivek Oberoi admitted that indeed, he regretted rejecting a few films, which ended up doing well at the box office. He also named 'Vicky Donor' and said, "It's an exceptional film. But, now, when I look at the film, I feel that I wouldn't have done what Ayushmann did for that film."

Vivek Oberoi On Similarity Between Him & PM Modi

When asked to reveal one thing that is common between him and Vivek Oberoi, he said, "That we both are patriotic."

Vivek Oberoi On Flirting

When asked how does he feel about 'flirting' he said, "It's healthy as long as it stays that way and it's mutual. If you hit on someone and they don't enjoy it and they don't like it, then it's creepy."

Coming Back To PM Narendra Modi Film

The Supreme Monday directed the Election Commission to watch the full biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and take an informed decision on banning its pan India release by April 19.