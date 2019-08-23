Vivek Oberoi To Produce Film On Balakot Air Strikes & Release Of Abhinandan Varthaman

Vivek Oberoi is all set to produce a film on Balakot air strikes titled 'Balakot' to salute the bravery of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Apart from Balakot air strikes, the film will also showcase the release of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in the aftermath of the terror attack in Kashmir's Pulwama district, which took place on February 14, 2019.

While speaking about the project, Vivek Oberoi was quoted as saying, "As a proud Indian, a patriot, and a member of the film fraternity, it's my duty to highlight what our Armed Forces are truly capable of. In the form of a trilingual, this film is a powerful tool to underline the achievements of brave officers like Wing Commander Abhinandan, who went behind the enemy lines and did what makes every Indian proud of them."

He further added that the Balakot air strikes were one of the well-planned attacks by the IAF and he had followed everything in the news, right from the attack in Pulwama to the air strikes in Balakot. Vivek also promises that this film will put all speculations to rest, once and for all.

The film is expected to go on floors this year and is slated to release in 2020. It will be shot in the backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Agra.