Vivek Oberoi TROLLED For PM Narendra Modi Look; Twitterati Asks 'Which Angle Does He Look Like Modi?
The first look of Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi was out last month and he looked pretty decent in the posters depicting the current Prime Minister of India but the latest pictures from the movie makes him look everything else except Narendra Modi. Twitterati seems to be not impressed or happy with the new looks from the movie and questioned 'From which angle does he look like PM Narendra Modi in the first place?' Check out the tweets below...
He Doesn't Look Like PM Narendra Modi
A user pointed out that Vivek Oberoi's look is nowhere close to PM Narendra Modi's look and stated that Paresh Rawal would have been a better choice instead.
He Looks Everything Except Modi
Another user stated that Vivek Oberoi looks everything except PM Narendra Modi.
This Looks Bad!
A user stated that he loves both Narendra Modi and Vivek Oberoi but is upset that all the looks from the movie are bad.
Giving It A Thumbs Down
Another user gave Vivek Oberoi's look as PM Narendra Modi a big thumbs down.
Sorry but he didn't look like Modi!!!— ViJay Gahlot (@iam_vijuu) March 18, 2019
Koi angle se nahi lag raha hai Narendra Modi.— Akash Kumar Verma (@OfficialAkv) March 18, 2019
Kon sa Angel sey modi lag Raha hai 🤣🤣🤣— Arman Khan (@ArmanKhan832000) March 18, 2019
No same in anyone pic— Aditya Jadhav ✳️ (@AdityaJ83102168) March 18, 2019
Ek bhi look match nhi ho rha hain.....— Manish Singh (@Manish6_singh) March 18, 2019
