Vivek Oberoi Was Offered Munna Bhai MBBS; Actor REJECTED The Film Because Of This Reason!

Rajkumar Hirani Had Approached Vivek Oberoi For Munna Bhai MBBS

According to a report in Huffington Post, after Company, Vivek Oberoi was offered Munna Bhai MBBS and he even started workshops for the film. But days before the shoot, the actor walked out of the film.

Vivek Reveals The Reason Why He Refused The Film

While speaking to Huffington Post, Vivek confirmed that he was offered Munna Bhai MBBS and revealed, "I wanted to do Munnabhai, I said yes to it, but destiny had it that it was supposed to be a Sanjay Dutt film. I couldn't adjust my dates."

The Actor Was Also Offered Arjun Rampal's Role In Om Shanti Om

In 2006, Farah Khan, a close friend of Salman Khan, offered him a role in Om Shanti Om that eventually went to Arjun Rampal. Reportedly, Vivek refused the film as he didn't want to play another negative character.

The Other Films Rejected By Vivek

The actor also refused Farhan Akhtar's Rock On (2008), Shaad Ali's Bunty aur Babli (2005), Kunal Kohli's Hum Tum (2004). All these films eventually went on to become blockbusters.

In defense, the actor said, "For the 10-odd films I let go which succeeded, there were 70 or 80 films that I let go off which failed and bombed at the box office."