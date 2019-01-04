 »   »   »  IT'S OFFICIAL! Vivek Oberoi Will Play PM Narendra Modi In His Biopic; Film's Title Revealed

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Biopics are back in vogue! After Anupam Kher playing former PM Manmohan Singh in Vijay Gutte's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' and Nawazuddin Siddiqui essaying late. Bal Thackeray in 'Thackeray', get ready to witness one more political leader's life story come alive on celluloid.
Since a long time, there were reports about a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi being made. We now have it that actor Vivek Oberoi has confirmed to play the titular role in this biopic. Scroll down to read all the details.
Here Comes The Official Announcement
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL... Vivekanand Oberoi [Vivek Oberoi] to star in Narendra Modi biopic, titled #PMNarendraModi... Directed by Omung Kumar... Produced by Sandip Ssingh... First look poster will be launched on 7 Jan 2019... Filming starts mid-Jan 2019."
The First Look Of The Biopic Will Be Out On 7th January
As per a report in Mid-Day, the makers of the film have planned to release the posters of the film on January 7 in 23 languages and may rope in Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to attend the launch.
The event is scheduled to take place at the Garware Club House in South Mumbai.
CM Devendra Fadnavis To Attend The Launch Event
A source told the tabloid, "Sandeep Singh [producer] and Vivek came up with the idea of roping in the CM for the unveiling. When the makers approached him, he readily agreed."
Vivek Will Be Using His Full Name In The Film's Credit
A Bollywood Hungama report stated that the actor will be using his full name - Vivekanand Oberoi in the credits for the movie. Buzz is that the film will be shot extensively across different parts of the country - from Modi's hometown in Gujarat to Delhi, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
