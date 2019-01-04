 »   »   »  IT'S OFFICIAL! Vivek Oberoi Will Play PM Narendra Modi In His Biopic; Film's Title Revealed

Here Comes The Official Announcement

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL... Vivekanand Oberoi [Vivek Oberoi] to star in Narendra Modi biopic, titled #PMNarendraModi... Directed by Omung Kumar... Produced by Sandip Ssingh... First look poster will be launched on 7 Jan 2019... Filming starts mid-Jan 2019."

The First Look Of The Biopic Will Be Out On 7th January

As per a report in Mid-Day, the makers of the film have planned to release the posters of the film on January 7 in 23 languages and may rope in Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to attend the launch.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Garware Club House in South Mumbai.

CM Devendra Fadnavis To Attend The Launch Event

A source told the tabloid, "Sandeep Singh [producer] and Vivek came up with the idea of roping in the CM for the unveiling. When the makers approached him, he readily agreed."

Vivek Will Be Using His Full Name In The Film's Credit

A Bollywood Hungama report stated that the actor will be using his full name - Vivekanand Oberoi in the credits for the movie. Buzz is that the film will be shot extensively across different parts of the country - from Modi's hometown in Gujarat to Delhi, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.