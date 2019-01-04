English
 »   »   »  IT'S OFFICIAL! Vivek Oberoi Will Play PM Narendra Modi In His Biopic; Film's Title Revealed

IT'S OFFICIAL! Vivek Oberoi Will Play PM Narendra Modi In His Biopic; Film's Title Revealed

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Biopics are back in vogue! After Anupam Kher playing former PM Manmohan Singh in Vijay Gutte's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' and Nawazuddin Siddiqui essaying late. Bal Thackeray in 'Thackeray', get ready to witness one more political leader's life story come alive on celluloid.

    Since a long time, there were reports about a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi being made. We now have it that actor Vivek Oberoi has confirmed to play the titular role in this biopic. Scroll down to read all the details.

    Here Comes The Official Announcement

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL... Vivekanand Oberoi [Vivek Oberoi] to star in Narendra Modi biopic, titled #PMNarendraModi... Directed by Omung Kumar... Produced by Sandip Ssingh... First look poster will be launched on 7 Jan 2019... Filming starts mid-Jan 2019."

    The First Look Of The Biopic Will Be Out On 7th January

    As per a report in Mid-Day, the makers of the film have planned to release the posters of the film on January 7 in 23 languages and may rope in Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to attend the launch.

    The event is scheduled to take place at the Garware Club House in South Mumbai.

    CM Devendra Fadnavis To Attend The Launch Event

    A source told the tabloid, "Sandeep Singh [producer] and Vivek came up with the idea of roping in the CM for the unveiling. When the makers approached him, he readily agreed."

    Vivek Will Be Using His Full Name In The Film's Credit

    A Bollywood Hungama report stated that the actor will be using his full name - Vivekanand Oberoi in the credits for the movie. Buzz is that the film will be shot extensively across different parts of the country - from Modi's hometown in Gujarat to Delhi, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

    ALSO READ: After Neetu Kapoor's 'Cancer Scare' Post, Randhir Kapoor Opens Up About Rishi Kapoor's Health!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue