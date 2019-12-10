Vogue Power List 2019: Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan & Hrithik Roshan Raise The Hotness Quotient

Shah Rukh & Gauri Khan

Power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan cast black magic on the red carpet of Vogue × Nykaa Power List 2019. They came, slayed and won our hearts with their 'twinning' appearances.

Katrina Looks Effin' Hot

Looking like a sparkling diamond, Katrina Kaif made the paparazzi go 'click..click..click'. Katrina is known for wooing fashion police with her sartorial choices and here she goes again - leaving us all impressed!

Hello Hotness!

The Greek God of Bollywood looked all suave and sexy in a peach blazer that he paired up with a black pant and boy, we can't stop staring at his picture. Is he even ageing? We doubt so!

Anushka Sharma

Looking 'oh-so-flawless', Anushka Sharma goes all experimental as she makes an appearance at Vogue Power List 2019.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor might be just one film old but the newbie has been already making waves with her fashion choices. You should totally agree with us when we say that her outfit is perfect to make heads turn this party season.

Akshay Kumar

All eyes were at Akshay Kumar aka the 'Khiladi' of B-town as he made an appearance in all-white ensemble! Akshay deserves full points. Doesn't he?

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty not only nailed the magenta outfit but also showed us how to rock this bright colour with much aplomb. Not forgetting to mention that her hairdo and makeup just complemented the outfit perfectly.