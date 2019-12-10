    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vogue Power List 2019: Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan & Hrithik Roshan Raise The Hotness Quotient

      By
      |

      As the biggies of B-town including Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma put their best fashion put forward at the Vogue x Nykaa Power List 2019, FilmiBeat brings you the live updates from the red carpet. Among all, we can't stop drooling over the 'damn hot' look of the Bang Bang lead stars - Katrina and Hrithik. The duo has set our computer screens on fire and how! Can't believe us? Check them out yourself!

      Shah Rukh & Gauri Khan

      Shah Rukh & Gauri Khan

      Power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan cast black magic on the red carpet of Vogue × Nykaa Power List 2019. They came, slayed and won our hearts with their 'twinning' appearances.

      Katrina Looks Effin' Hot

      Katrina Looks Effin' Hot

      Looking like a sparkling diamond, Katrina Kaif made the paparazzi go 'click..click..click'. Katrina is known for wooing fashion police with her sartorial choices and here she goes again - leaving us all impressed!

      Hello Hotness!

      Hello Hotness!

      The Greek God of Bollywood looked all suave and sexy in a peach blazer that he paired up with a black pant and boy, we can't stop staring at his picture. Is he even ageing? We doubt so!

      Anushka Sharma

      Anushka Sharma

      Looking 'oh-so-flawless', Anushka Sharma goes all experimental as she makes an appearance at Vogue Power List 2019.

      Janhvi Kapoor

      Janhvi Kapoor

      Janhvi Kapoor might be just one film old but the newbie has been already making waves with her fashion choices. You should totally agree with us when we say that her outfit is perfect to make heads turn this party season.

      Akshay Kumar

      Akshay Kumar

      All eyes were at Akshay Kumar aka the 'Khiladi' of B-town as he made an appearance in all-white ensemble! Akshay deserves full points. Doesn't he?

      Shilpa Shetty

      Shilpa Shetty

      Shilpa Shetty not only nailed the magenta outfit but also showed us how to rock this bright colour with much aplomb. Not forgetting to mention that her hairdo and makeup just complemented the outfit perfectly.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue