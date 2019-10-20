Vogue Women Of The Year 2019 Winner List: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt & Anushka Sharma Win Big

Last night (October 19), many celebs including Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra graced the Vogue Women Of The Year 2019 event in their uber-glamorous avatars. And now, we are here with the winner list..

Anushka Sharma, who's known for her cool and comfy styling sense, which any girl can relate to, won the Style Icon Of The Year award and we totally feel that she deserves it.

"Sometimes we push ourselves to wear extremely uncomfortable clothes. There are clothes meant for a specific reason-they look beautiful on screen but they're not the most amazing clothes to wear. In my own space I want to be comfortable in what I'm wearing and, most importantly, it has to reflect me," says Anushka, while speaking to Vogue.

Alia Bhatt, who is just 26 but when it comes to performance, she can leave anyone in awe with her plethora of acting chops that she brings on the silver screen, won the Performer Of The Year award. Currently, she has many big films in her kitty including Brahmastra, Sadak 2, RRR, Takht and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, was crowned with the Risk Taker Of The Year award. For the unversed, Katrina is in the news for launching her own beauty brand 'Kay', and speaking about the same, the actress says, "I want it to portray my philosophy. It definitely does not say, 'Look like me.' I want you to have fun with my makeup and let it enhance the favourite parts of you."

Taapsee Pannu, who's gearing up for her next release, Saand Ki Aankh, was awarded with the title of the Trailblazer Of The Year (Female). Whereas, Dulquer Salmaan, who was last seen in The Zoya Factor was awarded with the Trailblazer Of The Year (Male).

Ananya Panday may be just one film old now but the newbie is already gearing up for her second project i.e., Pati Patni Aur Woh. She made a début in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 and made a lasting impression among the moviegoers. Ananya was awarded with the Youth Influencer Of The Year award.

Ranveer Singh, who's known for his versatile body of work, won the Man Of The Year award. Ranveer was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which is also India's official entry to the Oscars this year. He will be seen next in Kabir Khan's 83 and Karan Johar's Takht.