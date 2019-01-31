Waheeda Rehman Gushes About Kangana Ranaut For Her Performance In Manikarnika

Waheeda Rehman Attends A Special Screening Of Manikarnika | Filmibeat

Everyone has been showering praise on Kangana Ranaut for her performance in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The movie has went on to do very well among audiences and at the box office. The film earned over Rs. 40 Crores at the box office in its opening weekend and the numbers have just kept growing. It was also the first time Kangana took on the role of a director for a movie. Even veteran actors Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh could not hold back their praise for Kangana. Read what they said!

Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman watched Manikarnika at a special screening yesterday and she was all praise for Kangana's efforts in the movie. "I was very keen on watching this movie, I had also called her. The first thing is she has directed the film and done it well, the acting is also great, and she looks extremely pretty in the film. I am so happy and proud of her that she has made this film and given a great performance," she said.

Asha Parekh too was in awe of Kangana in the film and said, "I really liked it, she has done a great job and worked really hard. I hope the picture runs for a very long time, and she looks very pretty with great work put into the film. She indeed looks like the Rani of Jhansi in the film."

