English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Waheeda Rehman Gushes About Kangana Ranaut For Her Performance In Manikarnika

    By
    |

    Everyone has been showering praise on Kangana Ranaut for her performance in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The movie has went on to do very well among audiences and at the box office. The film earned over Rs. 40 Crores at the box office in its opening weekend and the numbers have just kept growing. It was also the first time Kangana took on the role of a director for a movie. Even veteran actors Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh could not hold back their praise for Kangana. Read what they said!

    Waheeda Rehman Praises Kangana For Manikarnika

    Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman watched Manikarnika at a special screening yesterday and she was all praise for Kangana's efforts in the movie. "I was very keen on watching this movie, I had also called her. The first thing is she has directed the film and done it well, the acting is also great, and she looks extremely pretty in the film. I am so happy and proud of her that she has made this film and given a great performance," she said.

    Asha Parekh too was in awe of Kangana in the film and said, "I really liked it, she has done a great job and worked really hard. I hope the picture runs for a very long time, and she looks very pretty with great work put into the film. She indeed looks like the Rani of Jhansi in the film."

    MOST READ: Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, And Arbaaz Khan Attend Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Screening

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 3:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 31, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue