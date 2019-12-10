Waheeda Rehman Slams Hyderabad Encounter: We Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Take Somebody’s Life

Earlier, many Bollywood celebs reacted to the Hyderabad police encounter of four persons accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian. While celebs like Vivek Oberoi, Esha Gupta, Rishi Kapoor and Dino Morea praised the Telangana police, veteran actress Waheeda Rehman feels it's not right to support the 'encounter' by the cops.

She told a media agency, "I personally think that heinous crimes like rape are unforgivable but I also feel that we shouldn't be allowed to take somebody's life. We should give them (the rape accused) life imprisonment."

"We shouldn't follow legal procedure in such cases because when you have caught them red-handed, so why file a case against them? By doing that, you are wasting people's money. So, without any legal procedure, they should be given life imprisonment," added the Guide actress.

Actress Dia Mirza also shared her opinion on the same and overtly opposed the idea of more encounters over rape and murder.

"There exists a judicial system so that everyone including the guilty and the innocent gets a chance to prove his crime or innocence. I am not in favour of encounters. I think it's deeply disappointing that this has happened," asserted the former Miss India.

"I really hope and wish and pray that strict punishments be delivered to the people who commit such crimes. I pray they get life sentence or death sentence but I don't understand this encounter thing," added the Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein actress.