English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Waluscha De Sousa Reacts To Reports Of Salman Khan Pressurising Bhansali To Cast Her In Inshallah!

    By
    |

    We all went 'yippee' when we heard Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali would be collaborating for a project titled 'Inshallah'. However, our happiness was short-lived as the duo soon parted ways without mentioning any solid reason. And since then, many rumours have been floating around in B-town. While some insiders suggest that Salman and Bhansali had creative differences, some others hint that Salman was forcing Bhansali to cast two other actresses alongside Alia Bhatt, i.e., Daisy Shah and Waluscha De Sousa, and that didn't go well with Mr Bhansali.

    Now, Waluscha Reacts To The Rumours

    Now, Waluscha Reacts To The Rumours

    When Etimes contacted Waluscha about the same, the actress said, "The reports of Salman suggesting my name to Sanjay are utter rubbish! I have signed up for Salman's talent management agency but you cannot recommend anyone to Sanjay."

    She Further Added..

    She Further Added..

    "If you know him then you will be aware of how involved and passionate he is about his casting. He picks every actor after putting a lot of thought into it."

    Waluscha: It's A Hogwash

    Waluscha: It's A Hogwash

    Waluscha concluded saying that even if anyone would have recommended her name to Mr Bhansali, the director would eventually take the decision based on his own understanding, and all the rumours are nothing but a mere hogwash!

    Meanwhile, Bhansali Is Keen To Go Ahead With Inshallah

    Meanwhile, Bhansali Is Keen To Go Ahead With Inshallah

    While Salman Khan has walked out of Inshallah, we hear Bhansali is still keen to go ahead with the project as he still has Alia Bhatt. Reportedly, the filmmaker has decided to make a few changes to the script and make the venture as planned.

    Which Actor Will Replace Salman Khan?

    Which Actor Will Replace Salman Khan?

    It would be interesting to see who Bhansali would cast in place of Salman Khan. Do you have any suggestions to give? Do let us know in the comments section below.

    More WALUSCHA DE SOUSA News

    Story first published: Friday, September 6, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 6, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue