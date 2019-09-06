Waluscha De Sousa Reacts To Reports Of Salman Khan Pressurising Bhansali To Cast Her In Inshallah!

Now, Waluscha Reacts To The Rumours

When Etimes contacted Waluscha about the same, the actress said, "The reports of Salman suggesting my name to Sanjay are utter rubbish! I have signed up for Salman's talent management agency but you cannot recommend anyone to Sanjay."

She Further Added..

"If you know him then you will be aware of how involved and passionate he is about his casting. He picks every actor after putting a lot of thought into it."

Waluscha: It's A Hogwash

Waluscha concluded saying that even if anyone would have recommended her name to Mr Bhansali, the director would eventually take the decision based on his own understanding, and all the rumours are nothing but a mere hogwash!

Meanwhile, Bhansali Is Keen To Go Ahead With Inshallah

While Salman Khan has walked out of Inshallah, we hear Bhansali is still keen to go ahead with the project as he still has Alia Bhatt. Reportedly, the filmmaker has decided to make a few changes to the script and make the venture as planned.

Which Actor Will Replace Salman Khan?

It would be interesting to see who Bhansali would cast in place of Salman Khan. Do you have any suggestions to give? Do let us know in the comments section below.