Want Housefull Franchise To Be Like ‘Comedy Avengers’: Akshay Kumar

During the trailer launch of Housefull 4, actor Akshay Kumar said that he wants the Housefull franchise to be like a 'comedy Avengers'. While speaking at the launch, Akshay said that he had spoken to Sajid (Nadiadwala, producer) about making a film with all characters returning.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted him as saying, "I've even spoken to Sajid (Nadiadwala, producer) about a film which has all the characters returning. It will be our own Comedy Avengers."

Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 is the latest film in the hit franchise which has Akshay as the lead in all instalments. Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Chunky Pandey also feature in Housefull 4.

While Deepika Padukone and Lara Dutta were seen in the first instalment of Housefull, the second one had John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Zareen Khan. The third one had Nargis Fakhri, Lisa Haydon and Abhishek Bachchan. On the other hand, Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani and Chunky Pandey have featured in every Housefull film.

Sajid Khan who had directed the first two instalments of the Housefull franchise, had to step down after he was accused of sexual harassment by three women. Farhad Samji took over as the director to finish the film.

The actor in an interview to Hindustan Times said, "Most of my films be it Padman (2018), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) or even Mission Mangal, they have one more thing - women's empowerment. But I've to do a Housefull, a Rowdy Rathore and a Good News also. So, it's not that this [issue-based films] is the only thing I do. Whenever I get a chance and a good script, I'll do it. I want to have all kinds of films in my kitty."