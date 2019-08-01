Want To Know Deepika Padukone's Most QUIRKY Habits? Her Best Friend Spills It All Here!

Deepika Padukone is crossing borders and making headlines, both nationally as well as globally as an icon in the truest sense of the term. With all this appreciation coming her way, the actress' best friend Sneha Ramchander, recently, took to Deepika's website to pen down little things that she loves about her - a testimonial that tells us all about the great bond they share and the love that exists!

Sharing the most quirky habits of Deepika, she wrote, "Do you know someone whose presence feels like a warm hug and a hot cup of cocoa? Someone you can chat with for hours on end AND co-exist with happily in moments of silence and nothingness."

She further added, "Someone who has undeniably kind eyes...whose gaze makes you feel cared for at that moment. Someone who's so hyper-organized that her most prized possession is most likely a label-maker, and she will gladly reorganize your home for you with it.

Do you know someone who will steal, I mean to collect, miniature bottles of your favourite shampoo from hotels, when she travels, because she knows you love them? I do! I do! That's my darling friend, DP. It's a happy day for friends like us." (sic)

A few months back when Deepika Padukone launched her website, fans were super enthralled to see what she has to offer in this new venture. Every month, one person who is close to Deepika, shares a cherished memory. After Ranveer Singh, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Meghna Gulzar and Imtiaz Ali, Deepika's best friend has now penned these beautiful words for the leading lady of Bollywood.

Fans surely love reading these detailed stories on their favourite actress and they are definitely wanting to know more.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. It is touted to be one of the most anticipated films of the upcoming year and is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Apart from that, the actress recently announced being a part of the film '83 alongside hubby Ranveer Singh. The film is a biopic on Kapil Dev and Deepika will be essaying the role of Romi Bhatia for the project.

