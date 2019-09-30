English
    War Actor Hrithik Roshan Says There Is No One Best Person In Creative Fields

    By
    |

    Hrithik Roshan is one of the most respected actors within the Hindi film industry. Hrithik is not only appreciated for his ever evolving talent and creativity, but also for his strong work ethics and humble nature. The Super 30 actor was recently at the GQ Man Of The Year Awards, when he was asked who he thinks is the man of the year in 2019. The actor replied that in a creative field, there is no best person.

    Hrithik Says There Is No One Best Person In Creative Fields

    Hrithik said, "We are in a creative field and I don't think there is any one best person. I feel there are many who deserve to be man of the year. We should be proud that we have so many of us who are doing well."

    Talking about his nearly two decade journey in the Hindi film industry, Hrithik said, "I feel good and I feel blessed. I feel like there is magic in the world. If you work hard and if you believe, things will happen. It happened with me so, it's been a good journey."

    The actor is all geared up for his upcoming movie War, which promises to be the biggest action film of the yea. He will be starring alongside Tiger Shroff, who idolizes Hrithik. Talking about the film, Hrithik said, "We will talk about the film in detail after its release. Right now, the buzz is good and expectations are high, so let us see how the audience reacts to it. If the film is good, it will work and if not, we will try harder with our next release."

    War is directed by Siddharth Anand, and produced by Aditya Chopra. It is going to hit theatres in a few days, on October 2.

    Read more about: hrithik roshan war
    Story first published: Monday, September 30, 2019, 19:48 [IST]
