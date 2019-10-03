War Actors Tiger Shroff And Hrithik Roshan Hint At Sequel

It goes without saying that Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan are on cloud 9 after their movie War is predicted to be a blockbuster. The movie even witnessed record advance bookings across India.

Everything about the film, from the songs to the action sequences, indicates that the movie will be a mega hit. In what comes as an exciting news for fans, director Siddharth Anand, Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan were questioned in an interview about a sequel to the movie. They had assured that there is a possibility for War 2.

Tiger Shroff said in the interview, "We are waiting to see how the film is received by the public but part 2 is definitely a possibility, ya."

Hrithik Roshan was also quizzed about it and he said that he hopes they get called for War 2. "Inshallah. Hopefully. That's the call of the public actually. We'll only make a franchise if they want to see it again. So, that we will know with the numbers and the love that we will get," he said.

In a different interview, Tiger Shroff opened up on his co-star Hrithik Roshan. He stated that there was no ego clash between them. The Baaghi actor said, "Between Hrithik and I, there was no ego. First of all, there is an admiration. Me, of course, I worship him and he is very kind to me as well. So we had no ego. It was like we wanted to do what was best for the film and was best for our characters."

On the work front, Tiger is all set to star in the Hindi remake of Rambo. The shooting for the film will start in January 2020 and the movie is expected to release on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2, 2020).

Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, recently confirmed the fourth installment of Krish. It is being said that the film will release for Christmas 2020.