A War Between Shahid Kapoor & Vijay Deverakonda's Fans; Kabir Singh's Teaser Called A RUINED Remake
Yesterday (April 8, 2019), the teaser of Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh was dropped on You Tube and it took the entire social media platforms by storm! Needless to mention that the teaser is every bit powerpacked and Shahid's impeccable acting in one-minute teaser is just top-notch! However, it seems that fans of Vijay Deverakonda is anything but happy with the remake of Arjun Reddy. On the other side, Shahid's fans feel that he has done a better job than Deverakonda himself! Twitter has turned into a war zone and it's Shahid Kapoor VS Vijay Deverakonda!
Sunitha Simon @sunitha_simon
"Hello Bollywood, you successfully ruined another stellar Telugu movie #ArjunReddy with your shoddy #KabirSinghTeaser." [sic]
Hooda Patel @hooda_patel
"Original is called original because it can never be made again. #ArjunReddy is Arjun Reddy, #KabirSingh is Kabir Singh. @TheDeverakonda is a legend, @shahidkapoor is a kid." [sic]
Jinal Panchal @JinalPa99667697
"#KabirSinghTeaser is Much Much better than #ArjunReddy." [sic]
Ashwin The Boss @AshwinTheBoss4
"It's a remake of #arjunreddy but the acting of hero does not matches @TheDeverakonda.." [sic]
Deepak Mishra @deepakmishra04
"How dumb some people are. ofcourse its hard to beat the orginal one ... still shahid pulled off very well ... I bet you that VD can't do justice if he remakes kaminey , haider , udta Punjab #KabirSingh #ArjunReddy #ShahidKapoor #VijayDeverakonda." [sic]
RAJENDRA KABIR SINGH @Rajendra550
"Arjun Reddy achi movie h tbhi to remake bni h bt Shahid bhai jitna cute or handsome h sbko piche chhor dega #KabirSingh me." [sic]
बिहारी 007 @_Rai_sahab
"अगर अर्जुन रेडी देखे हो या फिर नहीं भी देखे हो कोई बात नहीं पर #kabirsingh ज़रूर देखना!" [sic]
Anand @fearzehn05
"Oh damn @shahidkapoor! Already watched Arjun Reddy two times with subtitles. Still looking forward to watch #KabirSingh. #KabirSinghTeaser @TheDeverakonda." [sic]
Kᗅℬⅈℛ Տⅈℕℊℍ @Thahzeebmohd
"Yes thats what he looks way perfect than the orginal reddy himself truely best choice for #kabirSingh." [sic]
