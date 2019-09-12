War Director Siddharth Anand: Might Have Dropped Film Had Tiger Shroff Said No

No Tiger, No War

"The first choice was Hrithik because we share a great equation. Post Bang Bang!, I've been writing something for him. Fortunately for me, he loved the script. I knew, if Hrithik is in the film, the protege can be no one else but Tiger. If Tiger hadn't done the film, it would be tough for me to make this film. I may have just scrapped the idea to rewrite something else. There is nobody who could replace Tiger in the film," the director said in a recent interview.

How The Idea Came About...

"During 2015-2016, I travelled a lot and was intrigued by the genre of spy thrillers and I picked up a lot of books of top novelists. The idea of the film came from there. It opened my imagination to conflicts, characterisation, drama and plot points."

About The Action Sequences...

"It was important to identify key action sequences and bring in different action directors and make it their responsibility. We brought in four action directors and gave them four set pieces. So they could push themselves and bring in their take. Which was also kind of competitive because they knew someone else is doing the other job. That worked out very well for the film."

Breathtaking Locales For Action Sequences

"In action, you've only that many things you can do. There's a bike, car and plane chase. So the setting matters the most because you've seen all of this in films. So we set the bike chase in a mountain, so that there's a thrust for speed. We had a car chase in the Arctic, on ice. So it was a challenge from a visual spectacle bit. I'm a very visual director, the locations become a character in my films. We had to find these locations and make them unique."