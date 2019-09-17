English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    War Director Siddharth Anand Talks About A JAW-DROPPING Action Sequence Shot By Tiger Shroff!

    By
    |

    Siddharth Anand's 'War' is one of the most anticipated Bollywood action films of the year. Audiences will get to see their two most favourite action heroes, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff share the screen for the first time. What is even more special is that Tiger idolizes Hrithik, and fans who know that are curious to see the two, face-off in this intense action film.

    Director Siddharth recently got talking about an impressive single-shot action sequence which Tiger had to do for the film.

    War: Tiger Shot A Jaw-Dropping Single Shot Action Sequence!

    He told IANS, "It is a 2.30 min long, jaw-dropping, intense hand to hand combat sequence that has been shot in one shot by Tiger. The entire action sequence was shot in one shot without any cuts." Sea Young Oh, an action choreographer known for hand-to-hand sequences, Sea Young Oh, who has worked in 'Age of Ultron' and 'Snowpiercer' was flown in for the film.

    Siddharth further continued, "Tiger will be seen on a rampage as he will take down an army of people, with his bare hands. It's going to be an adrenaline-pumping entry for Tiger and we hope the audiences will love it."

    He added that Tiger is the best action hero in the country when it comes to hand-to-hand combat.

    Earlier, Hollywood stunt director Paul Jennings, who is the stunt director for War, had said that the action sequences in the film will be as impressive as those in Hollywood movies such as Mission Impossible, and Fast And Furious.

    Produced by Aditya Chopra, War is scheduled for release on October 2.

    MOST READ: Kangana Ranaut Says She Needs To Be RESPONSIBLE With The Media Because Of Its Power To Reach People

    More WAR News

    Go to : Photos
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue