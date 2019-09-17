War Director Siddharth Anand Talks About A JAW-DROPPING Action Sequence Shot By Tiger Shroff!

Siddharth Anand's 'War' is one of the most anticipated Bollywood action films of the year. Audiences will get to see their two most favourite action heroes, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff share the screen for the first time. What is even more special is that Tiger idolizes Hrithik, and fans who know that are curious to see the two, face-off in this intense action film.

Director Siddharth recently got talking about an impressive single-shot action sequence which Tiger had to do for the film.

He told IANS, "It is a 2.30 min long, jaw-dropping, intense hand to hand combat sequence that has been shot in one shot by Tiger. The entire action sequence was shot in one shot without any cuts." Sea Young Oh, an action choreographer known for hand-to-hand sequences, Sea Young Oh, who has worked in 'Age of Ultron' and 'Snowpiercer' was flown in for the film.

Siddharth further continued, "Tiger will be seen on a rampage as he will take down an army of people, with his bare hands. It's going to be an adrenaline-pumping entry for Tiger and we hope the audiences will love it."

He added that Tiger is the best action hero in the country when it comes to hand-to-hand combat.

Earlier, Hollywood stunt director Paul Jennings, who is the stunt director for War, had said that the action sequences in the film will be as impressive as those in Hollywood movies such as Mission Impossible, and Fast And Furious.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, War is scheduled for release on October 2.

